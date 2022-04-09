ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Markieff Morris: Questionable for finale

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Morris (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against Orlando....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Insider Claims Russell Westbrook Didn't Respect Frank Vogel From Day 1: "Frank Said Anybody Who Gets The Rebound Can Bring It Up The Court... Russ Was Like, 'Naw, I’m The Point Guard. Give The Ball To Me. Everybody Run.'"

Russell Westbrook has been a heavily scrutinized player this season, and many people have criticized his ball-dominant playstyle. Westbrook has been inconsistent this year for the Los Angeles Lakers, although he did have a fairly nice stretch of games to finish the season. There were times this season when Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Bam Adebayo's late dunk lifts Heat over Hawks, 113-109

MIAMI -- — Bam Adebayo made the go-ahead dunk with 27 seconds remaining and scored 24 points in the Miami Heat’s 113-109 comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points and Tyler Herro had 15 for...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
numberfire.com

Devin Vassell (Achilles) not on Spurs' injury report Sunday night

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Vassell missed Saturday's game due to a sore Achilles. But in the final game of the regular season, the big man will not carry a designation. Expect him to play and start, which will likely send Josh Richardson back to a bench role.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

NBA-best Suns overcome 17-point deficit in 4th to beat Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Friday night. Deandre Ayton sealed the victory off a pass from Chris Paul with 18.4 seconds left. Ayton had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Duncan Robinson
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Ruled out Saturday

Ingram (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Ingram was questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup, and he'll ultimately be forced to miss a second straight game due to his hamstring injury. Devonte' Graham will likely remain in the starting lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Heat
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' Delino DeShields: Lands minor-league deal

DeShields signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Saturday. DeShields was let go by the Marlins last weekend after serving as a non-roster invitee in camp. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett and will be available to serve as outfield depth for the big-league club at some point.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bears' Matthew Adams: Headed to Chicago

Adams signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Saturday, Patrick Finley of Chicago Sun Times reports. Adams was a special teams ace for the Colts a year ago, totaling 10 tackles across 348 special-team snaps. The 2018 seventh-round pick figures to garner a similar role for the Bears in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy