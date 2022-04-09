ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

1 dead in 2-vehicle wreck involving juvenile in Bullard

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Brook Hill School in Bullard on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 900 block of North Houston Street on FM 2493.

Both vehicles had one occupant, one of which contained a juvenile, according to Bullard Chief of Police, Jeff Bragg. One vehicle failed to yield the right of way and one rolled over and ejected a driver, according to Bragg.

One person died at the scene and the other was not taken to a hospital, said Bragg.

Bragg added that both lanes on FM 2493 are closed. Drivers in the area should use caution or choose an alternate route.

