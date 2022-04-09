ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

Two Florida Teens Arrested After Taking Turns Shooting Each Other With Armored Vests, Killing 16-Year-Old Friend

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwn1R_0f4cUOwH00 Joshua Vining, 17 and Colton Whitler, 17

Two Florida teens have been arrested for their roles in the shooting death of their 16-year-old friend last Sunday.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, at approximately 7:08 p.m., the Belleview Police Department received a call for service in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 10400 block of SE 52nd Court in Belleview, Florida, where they located the victim, juvenile Christopher Leroy Broad Jr, 16, who had been shot inside of the residence.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from injuries suffered.

Over the last several days, BPD lead detective Sergeant Michael Miley investigated this case, and discovered evidence to prove that Vining shot and killed Broad.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest that contained a form of body armor.

Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck. Whitler, who was initially interviewed as a witness to the shooting, misled officials with inaccurate information about what took place and who shot Broad.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Joshua Vining, 17, was arrested for Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child with a Firearm. Juvenile Colton Whitler, 17, was also arrested in connection with this case for Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.

Vining and Whitler are both being charged as adults.

Comments / 31

Shelly IND
1d ago

Well at least they didnt use other people's kids for target practice at school. Another family of responsible gun owners I'm sure.

Reply(1)
9
Related
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
