Two Florida Teens Arrested After Taking Turns Shooting Each Other With Armored Vests, Killing 16-Year-Old Friend

Joshua Vining, 17 and Colton Whitler, 17

Two Florida teens have been arrested for their roles in the shooting death of their 16-year-old friend last Sunday.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, at approximately 7:08 p.m., the Belleview Police Department received a call for service in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived at a residence in the 10400 block of SE 52nd Court in Belleview, Florida, where they located the victim, juvenile Christopher Leroy Broad Jr, 16, who had been shot inside of the residence.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from injuries suffered.

Over the last several days, BPD lead detective Sergeant Michael Miley investigated this case, and discovered evidence to prove that Vining shot and killed Broad.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest that contained a form of body armor.

Vining shot at Broad while he was wearing the vest and he was struck. Whitler, who was initially interviewed as a witness to the shooting, misled officials with inaccurate information about what took place and who shot Broad.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Joshua Vining, 17, was arrested for Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child with a Firearm. Juvenile Colton Whitler, 17, was also arrested in connection with this case for Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.

Vining and Whitler are both being charged as adults.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .