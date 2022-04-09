ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Separate shootings in Sarasota kill 1, injure 2 others

By Staff Report
Herald-Tribune
 1 day ago
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday, killing one man and injuring two other victims.

Deputies said the first shooting took place about 11:40 a.m. in the 2300 block of Britannia Road. Authorities said preliminary investigation indicated the incident was isolated, but they provided no details as to why.

A 47-year-old man, whose name was not released, was killed in the shooting, which occurred inside a residence. Authorities said late Saturday they have identified a suspect and are working to locate him, but did not share further details.

The other incident was reported about 2:50 p.m. when two people arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The investigation is preliminary, but officials said the shooting is believed to have occurred along 32nd Street after an altercation. The conditions of the two victims was unknown as of Saturday evening. Detectives also believe this incident was isolated but gave no other details.

No one has been arrested in either case.

Comments / 1

