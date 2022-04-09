Metuchen over Sayreville - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.

