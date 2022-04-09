ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Metuchen over Sayreville - Baseball recap

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Joseph Fenton went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run to guide Metuchen to a 10-8 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Seven others also had a hit for...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Baseball: Carteret wins in extras against St. Benedict’s

Drexler Rodriguez hit a walk-off single to score Jared Nelan in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Carteret an 11-10 win over St. Benedict’s, 11-10, in Carteret. Carteret (1-3) scored twice in the frame after St. Benedict’s (0-3) scored once in the top of the inning.
CARTERET, NJ
NJ.com

Verona tops Montclair - Baseball recap

Logan Colon had a two-run double as Verona defeated Montclair 3-2 in Montclair. Matt Vaccaro had two hits as well with Collin Knight and Ben Mackey tallying hits as well. Chris Baker also had a triple. Verona (4-0) held a 3-0 lead after the third inning and held on despite...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parlin, NJ
Metuchen, NJ
Sports
City
Sayreville, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Sports
City
Metuchen, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown over Hopewell Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Ethan Shaltis scored three times and assisted one other goal, helping lead undefeated Allentown to a 7-5 victory over Hopewell Valley in Allentown. Now 5-0 on the campaign, Allentown also received a fabulous performance from face-off man Walter Zhou, who won all 15 of his battles in the middle of the field.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East over Timber Creek in OT - Girls lacrosse recap

Sami Bloom led with three goals and two assists while Riley Morris added a hat trick as Cherry Hill East rallied to win in overtime, 10-9, over Timber Creek in Erial. Delanie Morris contributed two goals and an assist while Paige Watson struck twice for Cherry Hill East (1-4), which trailed 5-4 at halftime.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Joseph
Person
Michael Novak
Trentonian

Steinert baseball shakes off Delbarton

HAMILTON — You don’t have to be Taylor Swift to know that sometimes you have to “Shake It Off.”. Without humming the lyrics, the Steinert High baseball players showed that they knew how important that phrase was over the remainder of the week. After falling to Colonial...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Steinert keeps rolling with win over Lawrence

HAMILTON — The undefeated Steinert High School softball team continued to hit the ball with authority Friday in an 11-1 win over Lawrence. Improving to 4-0 and dropping Lawrence to 2-2, Steinert got two hits apiece from winning pitcher Isabella Bonacci, Avery Kontura, Ceara O’Neal and Jayci Conover. O’Neal, Camilla Fazio and Kontura all doubled.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial over Donovan Catholic - Boys lacrosse recap

Danial Aulsie’s five goals proved decisive when Brick Memorial notched a 14-10 victory over Donovan Catholic in Brick. Dylan Rinyak produced a hat trick while Aiden McBride and Henry Lindquist added two goals apiece for the winners. Brick Memorial (3-2) also received a strong performance in goal from Paul Mazzeo, who turned away 17 shots.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Atlantic Tech - Softball recap

Grace White threw five strikeouts and no walks over 3 2/3 innings to lead Woodstown in a 3-2 win over Atlantic Tech, in Mays Landing. Woodstown (4-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and led 2-1 at the end of the third inning. Grace Clark,...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NJ.com

Woodbridge defeats Iselin Kennedy - Softball recap

Samirrah Ortiz hit a home run as Woodbridge defeated Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (4-0) scored three runs in the second inning with Iselin Kennedy scoring two runs in the third. Woodbridge would go on to score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and outhit Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in the game.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Isaac Levinson leads Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Baseball recap

Isaac Levinson earned the win in relief with three innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven and walking two as Tenafly won on the road, 7-5, over Dwight-Morrow. Sam Powell belted a solo home run while Levinson went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Tenafly (2-2), which scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 6-5 advantage.
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
192K+
Followers
102K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy