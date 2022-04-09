Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Wants His Own Championship Ring

The newest Pitt Panthers quarterback wants to continue the success.

It can’t be easy for a player to transfer to a new program the year after they win a conference title, but that’s the exact position Kedon Slovis finds himself in.

In 2021, led by Heisman Trophy nominee Kenny Pickett, the Pitt Panthers took home their first ACC Title.

Coming from University of Souther California, Slovis has joined the Panthers and is already engrained in a battle to be the next starting quarterback with senior Nick Patti.

As the new kid, however, Slovis has his sights set on becoming the replacement for Pickett and building off of the success he brought.

Seeing his teammates and coaches receive rings for their championship season came as a point of motivation for Slovis.

“It’s definitely some motivation,” Slovis said. “Me and coach [Tiquan] Underwood were sitting next to each other thinking ‘we need to get one for ourselves.’”

The motivation grows beyond just one quarterback, though, as the team has set a standard for themselves to build off of that success.

“The energy is great, guys are excited, but we’re not complacent,” Slovis said. “We want to strive for bigger and better things. That’s a championship mindset.”

During Pitt’s Spring Game Slovis threw 10 completions on 21 attempts for 64 total passing yards.

The competition for the starting job will be fierce as the Panthers wait for summer practices, but there is still no clear cut favorite under center.

