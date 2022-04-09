ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Wants His Own Championship Ring

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdh3y_0f4cSWpH00

The newest Pitt Panthers quarterback wants to continue the success.

It can’t be easy for a player to transfer to a new program the year after they win a conference title, but that’s the exact position Kedon Slovis finds himself in.

In 2021, led by Heisman Trophy nominee Kenny Pickett, the Pitt Panthers took home their first ACC Title.

Coming from University of Souther California, Slovis has joined the Panthers and is already engrained in a battle to be the next starting quarterback with senior Nick Patti.

As the new kid, however, Slovis has his sights set on becoming the replacement for Pickett and building off of the success he brought.

Seeing his teammates and coaches receive rings for their championship season came as a point of motivation for Slovis.

“It’s definitely some motivation,” Slovis said. “Me and coach [Tiquan] Underwood were sitting next to each other thinking ‘we need to get one for ourselves.’”

The motivation grows beyond just one quarterback, though, as the team has set a standard for themselves to build off of that success.

“The energy is great, guys are excited, but we’re not complacent,” Slovis said. “We want to strive for bigger and better things. That’s a championship mindset.”

During Pitt’s Spring Game Slovis threw 10 completions on 21 attempts for 64 total passing yards.

The competition for the starting job will be fierce as the Panthers wait for summer practices, but there is still no clear cut favorite under center.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Nick Patti Proves He's a Competitor at Spring Game

RB Daniel Carter Caps Off Impressive Spring With Dominant Game

Players Who Stood Out for Pitt This Spring

Pitt QB Battle Taking Another Step at Spring Game

Xavier Johnson Arrested in Indiana

Pitt Center Max Amadasun Enters Transfer Portal

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Matt Leinart Gives First Impression Of Lincoln Riley At USC

Former Oklahoma Sooners leader Lincoln Riley has re-energized the USC football program as the Trojans’ new head coach heading into the 2022 season. USC legend Matt Leinart, who visited Southern California for Friday’s spring practice, is thrilled by the outlook of the program moving forward. “Stopped by @USC_FB...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Sends Clear Message About His Football Future

Rob Gronkowski has not yet made a decision on whether or not he’ll play another season in the NFL. However, he did open up about his future in an interview with SB Nation’s Debbie Emery. Gronkowski admit that he hasn’t discussed a contract at this time. That’s because...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
WPTV

4 Florida State quarterbacks see playing time during 2022 spring game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — All four quarterbacks took turns directing the offense during Florida State's annual spring game Saturday. Palm Beach County's Jordan Travis, last year's starting quarterback, and Tate Rodemaker took the majority of the snaps. Newcomer AJ Duffy and redshirt sophomore Gino English also led drives. The running...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph, Diontae Johnson pass on Mitch Trubisky's invite

New Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky invited his skill players and fellow quarterbacks to his home in Florida recently to workout and just get to know each other. At the time we said it was awkward to think fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph might attend. Rudolph and Trubisky are going to be going head-to-head for the starting quarterback job this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kedon Slovis
Financial World

NFL Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend, dies at 76

Rayfield Wright, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle passed away on Thursday. He was 76 years old. He marked one era of the NFL playing for the Dallas Cowboys and has had a lot of success in his career. The world is left without one great player and one great man, and messages of condolence come from all over the world.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Roasts Former Player: NFL World Reacts

Mike Vrabel was a beast on the football field, starring at Ohio State and for the New England Patriots in the National Football League. The Tennessee Titans head coach is a “savage” on social media, as well. On Sunday, Vrabel roasted one of his former players, Will Compton,...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Pitt Panthers#Acc
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
193
Followers
68
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy