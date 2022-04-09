Burn bans enacted in several area counties

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban. Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say the property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.
The worst of the severe thunderstorms seems to be behind Warren County as of 1:30 p.m., but the nearly two-hour deluge did see a number of tornadoes pass through the area. According to John Elfer, director of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, four tornadoes were reported within the county, none of which could be confirmed to have touched down.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County, Horry County and Conway issued burn bans due to weather conditions. The Darlington County burn ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the county. Horry County’s ban goes into effect immediately. “Burning at this time can be very dangerous,” Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky […]
WDTV reported that multiple fire crews battled three separate brush fires in Clarksburg and surrounding area Wednesday. The first call for the brush fires came into the Harrison County 911 Center at approximately 2:30 p.m. The fires are located near Downriver Rd., Dawson Mine Rd., and Cortese Rd. in Clarksburg,...
During their Tuesday meeting, Grayson County commissioners lifted the burn ban that has been in place in the county for the past week and a half.
The move came against the advice of the count's Fire Marshall John Weda who asked them to give the burn ban one more week.
If you haven't heard the news yet all of Comanche County, OK. is currently under a burn ban. The Comanche County Board of Commissioners met Monday (03-14-22) and voted to enact a burn ban which will remain in effect for the next 2 weeks, 14 days, or until ground conditions improve and the high fire danger/risk lessens.
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management has received several reports of floods as a result of storms moving into the Wiregrass Friday afternoon. EMA Director Willie Worsham said they received the first call Friday morning at 11:50 a.m. reporting dime-sized hail. The hail lasted around two minutes.
Comal County commissioners on March 24 approved a modified burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county. The new ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. on March 25, according to a county press release, and will remain in effect for 90 days. Unlike a traditional ban, county...
PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth fire district is currently in burn ban until further notice. That’s the message from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department. With the lack of moisture this winter, coupled with warm temperatures, conditions are prime for uncontrollable grass, field and timber fires, the department said. Recently,...
ST. ALBANS (WOWK)—Divers with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are searching the Coal River on Monday. The sheriff’s office says that this search is part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of 26-year-old Jimmy Keith, of Pond Gap, back in March of 2022. A 17-year-old was taken into custody in late March 2022 […]
The Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners took action on establishing the C-PACE program and extending the burn ban in the county.
LEESBURG — Lake and Sumter counties have seen a slight increase in new COVID-19 infections after ten consecutive week of declining infections, according to the most recent data.
This comes as a new COVID variant has been found in the state of Florida, known as the "stealth omicron" subvariant. But experts expect this variant to be milder than previous ones.
