Burn bans enacted in several area counties

By Mitchell Now
mitchellnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral area counties have enacted burn bans due to recent dry conditions....

mitchellnow.com

Related
KWTX

Local property owner cited for violating county burn ban

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban. Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say the property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WBTW News13

Darlington County, Horry County, Conway issue burn bans; forestry commission issues red flag alert

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County, Horry County and Conway issued burn bans due to weather conditions. The Darlington County burn ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the county. Horry County’s ban goes into effect immediately. “Burning at this time can be very dangerous,” Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Burn ban lifted

During their Tuesday meeting, Grayson County commissioners lifted the burn ban that has  been in place in the county for the past week and a half. The move came against the advice of the count's Fire Marshall John Weda who asked them to give the burn ban one more week. ...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
WSFA

Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management has received several reports of floods as a result of storms moving into the Wiregrass Friday afternoon. EMA Director Willie Worsham said they received the first call Friday morning at 11:50 a.m. reporting dime-sized hail. The hail lasted around two minutes.
DALE COUNTY, AL
Fremont Tribune

Plattsmouth area currently in burn ban

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth fire district is currently in burn ban until further notice. That’s the message from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department. With the lack of moisture this winter, coupled with warm temperatures, conditions are prime for uncontrollable grass, field and timber fires, the department said. Recently,...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWK 13 News

Dive team searches for St. Albans murder evidence

ST. ALBANS (WOWK)—Divers with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department are searching the Coal River on Monday. The sheriff’s office says that this search is part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of 26-year-old Jimmy Keith, of Pond Gap, back in March of 2022. A 17-year-old was taken into custody in late March 2022 […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Daily Commercial

COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter counties: New infections increase for the first time in months

LEESBURG — Lake and Sumter counties have seen a slight increase in new COVID-19 infections after ten consecutive week of declining infections, according to the most recent data.  This comes as a new COVID variant has been found in the state of Florida, known as the "stealth omicron" subvariant. But experts expect this variant to be milder than previous ones. ...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

