Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Softball falls to #1 Sooners in game two

By Lauren Cottrell
 1 day ago

LUBBOCK, TX — In a Military Appreciation Game, Texas Tech softball would fall 11-0, yet again, to the #1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners, moving the reigning national champions to 35-0 on the season.

Texas Tech pitcher Olivia Rains held it close at 3-0 until the fourth inning. The Sooners would then send five home, calling for junior Kendall Fritz from the bullpen.

Although it was tough fight, three more from the Sooners in the top of the 5th and none in return from the Red Raiders, OU clinched the series and clinched their 28th run-rule of the season.

“No matter what the score is, we still got to do our job offensively,” Head Coach Sami Ward said. “I felt like we had plenty of opportunities to get something going. And I think in those crucial situations, we just tightened up a little too much and tried to force it to happen instead of trusting our plan and trusting what got us in those situations and letting it happen. So, I mean, we’re working progress and that’s a focus right now.”

The two teams will meet one more time Sunday afternoon as Oklahoma looks to sweep Tech. First pitch is set for 12:00 pm CST.

