Grand Central Plaza holds Holiday Craft Fair

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Grand Central Plaza in Horseheads utilized its open spaces to help the community and small businesses with a local craft fair.

Bringing 87 vendors from all across the TwinTiers, the craft fair was sure to have something for everyone.

Vendors included local food vendors, mom and pop shops, direct sellers, baked goods, handmade products and so much more were available.

“It’s nice to bring small businesses into one spot,” said Amber Saltsman, Event Manager for Grand Central Plaza, “With COVID, a lot of the vendors weren’t able to do events,” she said, “but we worked with Chemung County to make it all possible again,” she added.

Some vendors return to the craft fair year after year while others note that it’s their first year as a vendor.

One vendor shared her story of how her hobby of making creative birdhouses turned into a full-time business, and what it means to her when others see and appreciate the work she’s done.

“There’s a sense of pride in it, very much,” said Cindy Sites-Young, Owner of Bird Buddies Birdhouses , “Just to watch their face, even if they don’t buy anything, is just funny to watch their faces and the smiles,” she said, “the little kids pointing out every little detail, but I use a lot of reusable stuff for them (the birdhouses) and I think people enjoy that,” she said.

These types of events really help out small businesses and give the community the chance to shop local and help out a neighbor or community member.

For anyone looking to be a vendor at future events in the Grand Central Plaza, you can contact them through their Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.