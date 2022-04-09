ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drier, but still unsettled on Sunday

By Matt DiLoreto
mynbc5.com
 1 day ago

There may be a passing rain or snow shower overnight, but it is mostly dry with lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be drier than today,...

www.mynbc5.com

KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Mid Week Severe Storms

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms will impact your Monday routine, but the entire day won’t be a washout. Expect rain to taper off by late morning, with partly sunny skies this afternoon. A strong southerly wind continues with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures also remain above normal in the 80s. TUESDAY: More warmth […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
#Drier
WKRN News 2

Snow showers on the Plateau, 70s return tomorrow

The Cumberland Plateau could see 1/2″ of snow through midday. Temps there will drop below freezing, so watch bridges and overpasses on the Plateau. Breezy winds gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s on the Plateau […]
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
CBS 42

Trending Warmer Next Week; More Storms On The Way

After a chilly stretch Friday through Sunday morning, temperatures start to rebound back to where we’d expect for this time of year. Highs climb back into the mid to upper 70s Sunday under a sunny sky. The warm weather continues into the work-week, but rain chances return Monday and Tuesday. Additional showers and storms are […]
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Miami

Morning Showers Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier, Cooler Weekend

What may seem like a wet start to the weekend across South Florida will turn much drier and cooler by the time you get out of work Friday. Showers are moving out quickly and will likely be completely out by sunrise. A front will push through early on your Friday as well, keeping afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. You'll notice a big drop in humidity too.
FLORIDA STATE
NECN

Fog Clears By Midday, Temps Reach 60s

We’ve finally made it to Spring! The Vernal Equinox occurs this morning at 11:33AM which is when the sun’s most direct rays are focused on the Equator! It will feel more like Spring today as temperatures reach the low 60s across much of eastern Connecticut into Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire, and into southern Maine!
MAINE STATE
NBC Miami

Stormy Thursday Afternoon Across South Florida Before Drier Weekend

Another day of showers and storms is in the cards for South Florida before some relief from the wet weather arrives this weekend. We still remain locked into this warm and muggy pattern to kick off your Thursday. The combination of recent rain and light winds will throw some patchy fog our way too. Most of this should burn off shortly after sunrise.
FLORIDA STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: morning storms to afternoon sun Friday

FRIDAY: Showers and storms continue to wane through the remainder of the morning - trending quieter by the afternoon hours with increasing sunshine and highs in the 70s. Balmy breezes will kick up from the southwest, gusting to 30 mph at times. We’ll become mostly to partly clear tonight with lows in the 40s by early Saturday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTVZ

More snow coming

The next system pushing into the NW will thicken the clouds over the mountains and ramp up the winds, as well. Mt. Bachelor won't see a lot of snow today, but both the wind and the snowfall will pick up tonight. The mountain will see 1-3 inches of new snow Tuesday, with snow showers lasting into Tuesday night. Clearing Wednesday won't last long, as more snow showers will press in Thursday. Snow showers are expected through Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday and Saturday night.
BEND, OR

