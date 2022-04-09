ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Omer Yurtseven: Questionable Sunday

 1 day ago

Yurtseven (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the...

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Devin Vassell (Achilles) not on Spurs' injury report Sunday night

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Vassell missed Saturday's game due to a sore Achilles. But in the final game of the regular season, the big man will not carry a designation. Expect him to play and start, which will likely send Josh Richardson back to a bench role.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Back In The Lineup After Absence

After being away from the team for two games, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra returned to the sideline for Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Spoelstra had been out because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. “I mean, obviously, it was a strange week,” Spoelstra said during pregame interviews....
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (foot) available for Memphis Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bane will play through a foot injury for the final game of the regular season, but may still see a reduced workload as the Grizzlies look towards the playoffs. Bane has a $6,600 salary on...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jalen Suggs (ankle) out Sunday for Orlando

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Suggs is dealing with a right ankle bone bruise, and as a result, the team has listed him out for the season finale. Expect R.J. Hampton to step back into a starting role.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (thigh) questionable Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. In the regular season finale, Clarke is listed questionable to play due to a right thigh contusion. Santi Aldama (non-COVID illness) and Jarrett Culver (right knee soreness) are both listed probable.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Trail Blazers face the Jazz on 10-game slide

Utah Jazz (48-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-54, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to break its 10-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Utah. The Trail Blazers are 11-40 in conference matchups. Portland gives up 115.2 points to opponents and...
PORTLAND, OR
Hoops Rumors

Heat's Bam Adebayo enters health and safety protocols

Heat center Bam Adebayo has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Miami announced on social media. Adebayo will miss the club’s season-finale against the Magic on Sunday. The news comes one week after head coach Erik Spoelstra entered protocols. Spoelstra returned on Friday, guiding Miami to a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unavailable Saturday

Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Provides game-winning knock

Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Gets breather Saturday

Stott isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Stott went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his major-league debut Friday, but he'll take a seat a day later. Alec Bohm will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

