NBA

Bucks' George Hill: Out for finale

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hill (abdomen) is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Insider Claims Russell Westbrook Didn't Respect Frank Vogel From Day 1: "Frank Said Anybody Who Gets The Rebound Can Bring It Up The Court... Russ Was Like, 'Naw, I'm The Point Guard. Give The Ball To Me. Everybody Run.'"

Russell Westbrook has been a heavily scrutinized player this season, and many people have criticized his ball-dominant playstyle. Westbrook has been inconsistent this year for the Los Angeles Lakers, although he did have a fairly nice stretch of games to finish the season. There were times this season when Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods' ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup with the Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks (51-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Cleveland. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 9-6 against the rest of their division....
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Thanasis Antetokounmpo starting for Bucks Sunday in place of Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the regular season finale with little to play for, the Bucks are giving their stars the day off. That includes Khris Middleton, and as a result, it'll be Antetokounmpo who steps into the starting five.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel learned of his firing by Lakers from media

Frank Vogel was done dirty by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. News leaked out from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday night that the Lakers were firing Vogel, who had been the team’s head coach for three seasons. Not only was it awkward for Vogel’s firing to be reported right after he coached the team to a win, but it was even more weird when he was asked about the report after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Jazz rout Blazers, clinch division, will be No. 5 seed

Juancho Hernangomez scored 22 points with eight rebounds and Rudy Gobert totaled 18 points and 13 boards to lead the Utah Jazz to a 111-80 win over the host Portland Trail Blazers in the regular-season finale Sunday night. Utah (49-33), playing without starters Donovan Mitchell (non-COVID illness) and Bojan Bogdanovic...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously offers fan's popcorn to referee

The Milwaukee Bucks decided prior to Sunday’s game that their stars were not going to play. They were going to let fate decide where they finish in the eastern conference. In doing so, Milwaukee was without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fellow star Jrue Holiday played a couple seconds of the game and hilariously took a foul, and left the game for good. That few seconds pocketed Holiday over $300,000. But I digress.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Odds (Expect High-Scoring Finale)

The 51-30 Milwaukee Bucks take on the 43-38 Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA season finale today at 3:30 p.m. EST. Milwaukee currently has the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but may be incentivized to fall to the No. 3 seed to avoid a potential first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially out Sunday

Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland, Evan Dammarell of Locked On Cavs reports. As anticipated, the Bucks will rest several regulars Sunday as they finish out the schedule with a matchup against a Cavs team seeking a victory. A loss, plus a Celtics win over Memphis, would drop Milwaukee down to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning it would avoid a potential first-round matchup against the Nets.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Ruled out vs. Cavs

Middleton (wrist) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland, Evan Dammarell of Locked On Cavs reports. While Middleton may actually be dealing with a sore wrist, it's essentially a rest day for the veteran, who will join Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis in street clothes.
MILWAUKEE, WI

