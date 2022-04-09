ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Placed on LTIR

Howden (upper body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly....

Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings assign forward Taro Hirose to AHL Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings have assigned forward Taro Hirose to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Hirose, 25, has appeared in 12 games for the Red Wings this year scoring one goal and four points. But in the American League, he’s shined. In 52 games with the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign F Pontus Andreasson

Hakan Anderson has confirmed that the Detroit Red Wings have signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. Hakan Andersson has confirmed that the Wings have indeed signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. A lot of good stuff here and as always, thanks to Lars. You-all should be following him! #LGRW #RedWings https://t.co/3YRHYZnklg.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pulls within one goal of 50

Kreider scored twice on five shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Senators. Kreider potted New York's third and fifth goals of the night, raising his season goal total to 49. Auston Matthews is starting to create some separation in the Rocket Richard Trophy race, but that doesn't diminish the impact of Kreider's sensational season. Kreider's one of three players in the league with at least 45 goals, sitting nine back of Matthews' league-best total but just one behind second-place Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Blasts: Kuraly, Danforth, Signings & More

Welcome back to Columbus Blue Jackets’ Blasts. We are down to the last three weeks of the regular season. The Blue Jackets have just nine regular season games left before they enter another much anticipated offseason. But before we get there, there are games to play. And there is...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Should return Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) is on track to return to the lineup Saturday against Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty will still need to be activated off injured reserve prior to puck drop, but he skated with the No. 1 power-play unit Friday, which is a strong indication he'll be available against the Coyotes. The 33-year-old winger has been plagued by injuries this season, but he's been excellent when healthy, having racked up 15 goals and 29 points through 29 appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Valimaki, Ruzicka

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau is just one away from becoming the franchise’s sixth ever player to crack the 100-point barrier. In other news, Juuso Valimaki got a brief new shot with the big club after being recalled from the Stockton Heat this past week. He wasn’t alone in that regard either, as Adam Ruzicka was recalled alongside him.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Slips up in overtime loss

Talbot allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. The Wild took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, but Talbot couldn't make it stick. The 34-year-old has had some mixed results since he started sharing the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury -- Talbot is 3-0-2 with 13 goals allowed across his last five starts. He's at 28-12-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 44 appearances overall. Talbot will likely serve as backup Sunday versus the Kings, as head coach Dean Evason has strictly alternated his goalies over the last two weeks.
NHL

