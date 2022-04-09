ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unlikely to play Sunday

Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful Sunday against the Cavaliers....

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message After Lakers Announce He'll Miss The Rest Of The Season: "Wish It Was Done In Winning Fashion Though! Gave Everything I Had To This Season When I Was On The Floor! See Y’all Again In The Fall."

The 2021/22 NBA season is officially done for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn't win another championship in L.A. despite creating a terrific team before the start of the season. They couldn't meet the expectations and became one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history. With only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq names the 2 most dominant NBA players ever

There have been many dominant forces in the NBA over the years. But two in particular stand out to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq spoke to GQ for a story on his health and fitness that was published in late March. During the interview, he talked about the most dominant players in NBA history.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022

The world of basketball knows Lamar Odom for his crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back 2009 and 2010 NBA championships. However, the now-42-year-old is also known for having a tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA’s hardwood courts. Fortunately, he has been doing better as of late. With that said, let’s dig into Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Ja Morant, Zion Williamson Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant’s NBA careers will likely always be tied to one another. Not only because they went No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, but also from their days in South Carolina on the same AAU team. After Saturday night’s game between the Pelicans and...
NBA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
NBC Sports

Draymond's perfect reaction to NBA rescinding Luka 16th tech

For just under 24 hours, it appeared Luka Doncic was set to miss the Dallas Mavericks' season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. But that all changed Saturday when the NBA rescinded a technical foul assessed to the three-time NBA All-Star during Friday's game. And while Doncic missing...
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid reacts to recording first 40-20 game of 2021-22 season with Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid doesn’t seem too surprised after he put up a dominant 41-point, 20-rebound game against the Indiana Pacers. When it was revealed to him that it’s the first 40-20 game of the 2021-22 NBA season, Embiid was definitely delighted. However, for him, it’s simply a testament of the work he does every game and a culmination of his mentality to dominate every night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

