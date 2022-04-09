ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets day off

Maldonado will sit Saturday against the Angels. Maldonado went 0-for-7 in the...

ClutchPoints

Angels star Shohei Ohtani sets insane MLB record vs. Astros

Shohei Ohtani opened up the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels on a sluggish note. Over his opening 13 at-bats against the Houston Astros, he recorded a mere one hit. Ohtani got back on track on Sunday against the reigning American League champions, as he roped a double down right field in the third inning.
Yardbarker

Astros' Justin Verlander: 'I got chills' watching Angels' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most talented players in MLB history, and fans are always in awe of the Los Angeles Angels star’s versatility. Justin Verlander finally understands why. Ohtani started on the mound and batted leadoff for the Angels in their season opener against the Houston Astros...
CBS Boston

Jake Diekman Gives Incredible Answer When Asked About Red Sox Closer Job

BOSTON (CBS) — Who is the closer of the Boston Red Sox? It’s a question without an answer right now. But it’s a mystery that doesn’t exactly have members of the bullpen losing any sleep. That’s at least the takeaway from Jake Diekman, the veteran reliever who recorded the season’s first save in the Red Sox’ first victory of the 2022 season on Sunday night in New York. Diekman earned that save in emphatic fashion, getting Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo to strike out in order, preserving the 4-3 win for Boston. Jake Diekman, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/F96JCgn5O5 — Red Sox...
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting for Astros on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
FOX Sports

Astros bring 2-0 series advantage over Angels into game 3

LINE: Astros -125, Angels +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 2-0. Los Angeles went 77-85 overall and 39-42 at home a season ago. The Angels pitching staff had a collective 4.69 ERA last season while averaging 9.2 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.
Yardbarker

Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Odds (Expect Offensive Showcase)

The Astros kicked off their season with a 3-1 win over the Angels yesterday as starting pitcher Framber Valdez threw a fantastic game. Los Angeles aims for revenge today as they send their No. 1 prospect Reid Detmers to the mound for a 9:38 PM EST first pitch. Houston will...
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Season debut coming in Arizona

Garcia is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener with the Diamondbacks in Arizona. Garcia was the odd man out for the Astros' four-game season-opening series with the Angels, but that may just have been a byproduct of how the spring pitching schedule shook out for Houston's rotation members. The 25-year-old righty's spot in the rotation should at least be more secure than Jake Odorizzi's, even though Odorizzi started Houston's second game of the season Friday. After a promising 12.1-inning sample in the majors in 2020, Garcia placed second in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting in 2021, finishing with a 3.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 167:50 K:BB across 155.1 frames.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
FOX Sports

Alex Bregman delivers big hit, Astros take 3 of 4 from Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston's 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña...
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Sent down Sunday

Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Stewart appeared off the bench in each of the first three games of the season and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He played in 100 games for the major-league club last year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Orioles as outfield depth at some point.
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Gets breather Saturday

Escobar isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Washington. While starting the first two games of the season, Escobar went 2-for-7 with two doubles, a run, three walks and three strikeouts. Luis Guillorme will start at the hot corner and bat eighth Saturday.
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Expected back Tuesday

Gurriel (personal) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. Gurriel was placed on the paternity list Friday, and he missed the remainder of the team's opening series against the Angels as a result. Given that the team is off Monday, he is in line to return to the lineup at the next opportunity. Gurriel should start at first base while hitting fifth in the order.
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Heading to bereavement list

Diaz will be placed on the bereavement list by the Mets on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Diaz didn't appear in Friday's win over the Nationals, and he'll miss between three and seven games following the death of his grandfather. He'll reclaim his role as the Mets' closer once he rejoins the team, but Seth Lugo, Adam Ottavino and Trevor May are candidates for ninth-inning work during Diaz's absence.
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
