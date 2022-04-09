ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Sidelined by COVID-19

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Duran has been out of the lineup for Triple-A Worcester after testing positive for COVID-19, Joe...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Sent down Sunday

Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Stewart appeared off the bench in each of the first three games of the season and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He played in 100 games for the major-league club last year, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Orioles as outfield depth at some point.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Health
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Placed on paternity list

Gurriel was placed on the paternity list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in Thursday's Opening Day win over the Angels, but he'll be away from the team for 1-3 days following the birth of his child. Joe Perez was called up by the Astros ahead of Friday's game against the Angels, while Aledmys Diaz should see increased playing time at first base while Gurriel is unavailable.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Heads to bench Sunday

Hosmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona. Hosmer is 6-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs through the first three games of the season, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Caleb Smith pitching for the Diamondbacks. Luke Voit will start at first base while Austin Nola serves as the designated hitter in the series finale.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Red Sox#Triple A#The Red Sox
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Heading to injured list

Yarbrough is dealing with a minor groin injury and will be placed on the 10-day injured list as a precautionary measure, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The southpaw hadn't yet made his 2022 debut and will have to wait to do so as a result of his injury. Tommy Romero will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill in while Yarbrough is sidelined. It's not yet clear whether the 30-year-old Yarbrough will be forced to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Takes seat Friday

McCormick isn't starting Friday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a strikeout Thursday. Jose Siri will start in center field and bat eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Not starting Saturday

Fletcher isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Fletcher went 1-for-7 with a triple and an RBI while starting the first two games of the season. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Matt Duffy starts at second base Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy