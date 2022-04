Hundreds of cheerleaders flocked to the Jersey Shore to compete in the 2022 Shore Showdown in Wildwood Saturday. Teams from across the state — such as All Star One in Egg Harbor Township, the Willingboro Panthers in Burlington County, Candy Elite All-Stars in Linden, and Jersey All-Stars in Lakewood — competed against each other as well as teams from New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

