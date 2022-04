SPRINGFIELD, VT, March 17, 2022 — Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s non-profit community mental-health agency, was named one of Vermont’s Best Places to Work for the second year in a row. Winners are chosen based on an in-depth confidential survey of staff covering all aspects of the employee experience, which contributes to approximately 80% of the agency’s evaluation. A comprehensive application was also completed by HCRS, providing the agency’s policies, practices, and workforce demographics, for approximately 20% of the total evaluation.

VERMONT STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO