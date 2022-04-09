ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'April Showers Bring May Flowers'

Voice of America
 1 day ago

And now, Words and Their Stories from VOA Learning English. Rain can be annoying. It can stop you from doing activities outside. So, it is easy to complain about rain. Of course, rain is important, especially for plants. Although rain might seem annoying, it helps flowers and other plants...

learningenglish.voanews.com

WPXI

First day of spring brings early showers to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Happy first day of spring!. Showers will linger today with cooler temperatures but the rain will clear this afternoon. If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app. Sunshine will fully return Monday. Highs will be back into the 60s. You...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDBJ7.com

Wednesday brings showers and storms; severe potential

Cooler temperatures for Friday that linger into the weekend. Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies plus mild lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Past midnight a few stray showers will start to push into the area. Most should remain dry until the morning. WEDNESDAY’S SYSTEM. A system moving out...
ENVIRONMENT
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
#Flowers#April Showers#Voa Learning English
Tree Hugger

How to Plant Edible Climbers and Vines

Introducing vertical elements into your garden can help ensure that you make the most of the space. Growing edible climbers and vines is one way to use any vertical space you may have. In this article, I will share some suggestions for how you might choose to incorporate them into your garden.
GARDENING
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Make raised beds now for summer gardening

A project every gardener will benefit from is building a raised bed. A raised bed is simply a landscape or garden bed that is higher than the surrounding grade. These beds are useful for both vegetables and flowers. Gardening in a raised beds is one way to intensively cultivate a...
GARDENING
The Guardian

Starwatch: April pink moon to coincide with Passover moon

This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Guardian

Country diary: Winter is loosening its grip as spring takes flight

The first day of meteorological spring has passed, but spring pays little heed to the calendar; it tiptoes in with hesitant steps. Hazel catkins, early this year and battered by February’s storms, have withered already; snowdrops are mud-spattered by heavy rain; lesser celandine flowers open as the sun melts overnight frost. And now, curlews are returning to the dale.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Showers May Soon Interrupt Maryland’s Warm Weather Pattern

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has been blessed with two beautiful and warm spring-like days—but that good weather will be interrupted tomorrow by clouds and some light rain.  Cooler temperatures will also be felt as winds turn from the south and southwest to the northeast, which will bring in damp Atlantic moisture. Rain may arrive as early as 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. across Central Maryland, but it will be intermittent during the day. The Baltimore area will see about a third to a half-inch of rain during the day. On# WJZ tracking some rain on tap for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DaiK00aqlx — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 17, 2022 But the showers should cease by dinnertime. So hopefully everyone’s Saint Patrick’s Day plans will end up dry.  On Friday, the sun will return and temperatures will shoot up into the low to mid-70s. On Saturday, a cold front will cross the region, possibly bringing with it a few showers and maybe even thundershowers. But that weather will still be very mild.  On Sunday, when spring 2022 officially arrives at 11:33 a.m., the sun will return with a cooler afternoon high in the upper 50s.
BALTIMORE, MD
KATC News

Front to bring showers and storms Tuesday morning

We've made it to the start of another week (an hour earlier this week) and the weather looks like it's going to be a mixed bag. It'll be a cloudy start to the week as moisture piles up across the area with winds picking up and coming in from the south around 8-12 mph, with a few scattered showers to go along with the clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Gardener's mailbag: Why don't my daffodils bloom?

Dear Neil: We have many daffodils that come up voluntarily each year, but we have very few blooms. Is there anything we can do to get more flowers?. It probably has to do with the original selection of varieties. King Alfred, Mount Hood and Unsurpassable, three of the large, late-flowering types of daffodils are notorious for blooming beautifully the first year and then never blooming much after that. By comparison, early flowering types such as Carlton and Ice Follies (the two most popular varieties in the world) multiply and get better year after year and they bloom heavily each spring. Unfortunately, there isn’t much that we can do to get the first group to change its ways.
GARDENING
WNEP-TV 16

Spring Pruning A Japanese Maple

Japanese Maples are perfect to add color to your landscape. They are noted for their beautiful foliage in the summer and fall. Certain varieties can be pruned to keep an ornamental look that does not grow too high. Paul trims up his Japanese maple so it stays shapely and decorative during the summer and fall seasons.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Voice of America

Hugelkultur: A Different Way of Container Gardening

People without a lot of outdoor space sometimes grow a garden in containers such as raised beds. They refill the containers each year with several bags of nutrient-rich soil and compost that they purchase. But there is another way to provide soil for small gardens. The method is called “Hugelkultur.”...
GARDENING
Q106.5

These Ugly Little Leaves Are Definitely Out To Ruin Your Summer

Tick season already sucks, but browntails aren't far behind. It's that time of year... I've pulled so many ticks off my dog already this year, that I lost track a long time ago. Pretty much as soon as the snow cleared in the last week of March, there they were. And in serious numbers too. But as the days get warmer, there's another crappy little parasite we need to start watching for.
AGRICULTURE

