'April Showers Bring May Flowers'

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has been blessed with two beautiful and warm spring-like days—but that good weather will be interrupted tomorrow by clouds and some light rain. Cooler temperatures will also be felt as winds turn from the south and southwest to the northeast, which will bring in damp Atlantic moisture. Rain may arrive as early as 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. across Central Maryland, but it will be intermittent during the day. The Baltimore area will see about a third to a half-inch of rain during the day. On# WJZ tracking some rain on tap for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DaiK00aqlx — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 17, 2022 But the showers should cease by dinnertime. So hopefully everyone’s Saint Patrick’s Day plans will end up dry. On Friday, the sun will return and temperatures will shoot up into the low to mid-70s. On Saturday, a cold front will cross the region, possibly bringing with it a few showers and maybe even thundershowers. But that weather will still be very mild. On Sunday, when spring 2022 officially arrives at 11:33 a.m., the sun will return with a cooler afternoon high in the upper 50s.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 25 DAYS AGO