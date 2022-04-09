Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 Trends as Fans Campaign on Twitter

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Marisa Tomei speaks out on Aunt May's future in the MCU. As fans will know by now, her character made a big sacrifice in the massive blockbuster. During a conversation on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the question of the Multiverse came up. Any time you're talking about parallel worlds, the idea of a return can sound very appealing. For Tomei, she'd love to come back in some capacity. Although that doesn't look likely right now, it would be interesting to see the actress get some more screen time in Sony's Spidey universe at some point. Clearly, there are some plans to work the Multiverse into the Sony side of things as well. People adored seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield after their time away. The same will probably happen when Aunt May and Tom Holland's hero cross paths again down the line.

MOVIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO