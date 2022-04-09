ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 Trends as Fans Campaign on Twitter

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"#MakeRaimiSpiderMan4" is trending on Twitter today, as a group of fans have generated more than 16,000 tweets in support of a follow-up to the filmmaker's original Spider-trilogy. The movement to get a third Amazing Spider-Man or a fourth Raimi Spider-Man movie has only gotten bigger in the months since the release...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

Zendaya Trades In Her Spider-Man, Tom Holland, For Andrew Garfield at the Oscars

It looks like Andrew Garfield stepped in as Zendaya's Spider-Man at the 2022 Oscars. The two Spider-Man alums posed for a quick photo together on the red carpet on Sunday. Garfield — who was nominated for best actor in a leading role for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" — made a surprise appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" alongside Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, so their reunion was a sweet treat for Marvel fans.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sony's Spider-Man Universe Needs to Stop Making the Same Mistakes As The Amazing Spider-Man

Sony Pictures Spider-Man franchise got an entirely new lease on life thanks to the studio's partnership with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man: Home Trilogy. Tom Holland's Spider-Man films were squarely set in and focused on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Sony used the character as a backdoor reboot of the entire Spider-Man movie franchise, using Tom Hardy's Venom films to bolster what is now known as "Sony's Spider-Man Universe." It was a much-needed fresh start after Sony saw the franchise stall after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – but after seeing Morbius, it's clear that Sony is making the same mistakes all over again...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Speaks Out on Aunt May's Future in the MCU After Surprising Death

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Marisa Tomei speaks out on Aunt May's future in the MCU. As fans will know by now, her character made a big sacrifice in the massive blockbuster. During a conversation on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the question of the Multiverse came up. Any time you're talking about parallel worlds, the idea of a return can sound very appealing. For Tomei, she'd love to come back in some capacity. Although that doesn't look likely right now, it would be interesting to see the actress get some more screen time in Sony's Spidey universe at some point. Clearly, there are some plans to work the Multiverse into the Sony side of things as well. People adored seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield after their time away. The same will probably happen when Aunt May and Tom Holland's hero cross paths again down the line.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kathyrn Hays, Who Played Gem On Star Trek, Dies At 87

As the World Turns star Kathryn Hays has died at the age of 87. She was also well-known for playing Gem on Star Trek back in 1968. A lot of fans remember "The Empath" as one of the iconic episodes of the series. Back in the 1960s, she got her career in TV started with stints on shows like Bonanza, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Route 66. Things really started to open up when Hays landed the a main role in The Road West as Elizabeth Reynolds in 1966. Then in 1968, Star Trek would come calling. It's been such a long run with over 40 appearances on different programs. Her last recorded appearance on TV was in a 2007 episode of Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.
MOVIES
Vulture

Oscar-Winning Actor William Hurt Dead at 71

William Hurt, the acclaimed actor known for his award-winning work in films like Kiss of the Spider Woman and Broadcast News, died on Sunday. His son Will released a statement confirming that Hurt died “peacefully, among family, of natural causes.” He was 71. Hurt was a classically trained...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst Has A Funny Take On Returning As MJ In The MCU

With Phase Four, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened the multiversal floodgates in a major way. The long-running franchise has found some interesting ways to utilize the multiverse so far, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is a firm example of that notion. The third film in Tom Holland’s superhero trilogy brought back the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield iterations of the hero along with some of their respective villains. Of course, not everyone from the classic franchises made it back for the fun flick, including OG Mary Jane Kirsten Dunst. The star is more than aware that some of her former co-stars recently got to reprise their roles, and she now has a funny take on returning for an MCU production herself.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Samuel L. Jackson May Have Just Spoiled His Next Nick Fury Appearance

Marvel fans are already aware that Samuel L. Jackson will appear as Nick Fury in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series for Disney+ but the actor may have teased another film that he'll be popping up in in the MCU. In addition to the Skrull-themed streaming show, Jackson has already confirmed that he'll appear in The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel that will include Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, but in a new interview he may have revealed that another project had a chair with his name on it on set, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Spider-Man' Director Sam Raimi Wants To Make A Batman Movie

We've all been enjoying a bit of Batman in our lives lately. Since the release of Matt Reeves' gritty reboot The Batman earlier this month, basically everyone on the internet has been sharing their love for the Dark Knight. It turns out that includes other very prominent movie directors, too....
MOVIES

