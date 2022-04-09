ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodon's 12 strikeouts ties Giants team record in SF debut

NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Rodon made quite the first impression in his debut with the Giants. In five innings of work against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, Rodon struck out 12 batters, tying the Giants team record for most strikeouts in a debut since...

www.nbcsports.com

numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro catching for Padres on Friday night

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Friday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will make his first start this season after Austin Nola was kept on San Diego's bench on Friday. In a matchup against right-hander Merrill Kelly, our models project Alfaro to score 8.9 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada on second base Friday for Giants opener

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is starting at second base and batting seventh on Friday afternoon against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is opening the season on the injured list, so Estrada should see ample opportunity to start the year. The Giants' full lineup for their first game of 2022: Mike Yastrzemski RF, Brandon Belt 1B, Darin Ruf DH, Joc Pederson LF, Brandon Crawford SS, Wilmer Flores 3B, Estrada 2B, Steven Duggar CF, Joey Bart C. Logan Webb is starting at pitcher for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NBC Sports

Dwayne Haskins struck by car and killed

Dwayne Haskins, a former Ohio State star quarterback who was a first-round draft pick in Washington and most recently played in Pittsburgh, has died at the age of 24. Haskins was killed when he was hit by a car early this morning in South Florida, his agent told Adam Schefter.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Draymond's perfect reaction to NBA rescinding Luka 16th tech

For just under 24 hours, it appeared Luka Doncic was set to miss the Dallas Mavericks' season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. But that all changed Saturday when the NBA rescinded a technical foul assessed to the three-time NBA All-Star during Friday's game. And while Doncic missing...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios starting in Dodgers' Saturday lineup against Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rios will start at designated hitter with Justin Turner at third base, Max Muncy shifted to second, Gavin Lux in left field, and Chris Taylor sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Garrett Stubbs as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stubbs will start behind home plate Sunday and bat eighth while J.T. Realmuto catches a breather. Stubbs has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points this afternoon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants get wild walk-off win on Opening Day

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants went all-in on the Captain theme before Friday's game, driving a boat out onto the field and letting Brandon Belt, with a bootlegged 'C' on his chest, throw out the ceremonial first pitch. By the end of the day, the spotlight was on Thairo Estrada, Austin Slater and youth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Financial World

NFL Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend, dies at 76

Rayfield Wright, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle passed away on Thursday. He was 76 years old. He marked one era of the NFL playing for the Dallas Cowboys and has had a lot of success in his career. The world is left without one great player and one great man, and messages of condolence come from all over the world.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Giants face the Marlins leading series 1-0

LINE: Giants -150, Marlins +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins. San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 54-27 in home games a season ago. The Giants pitching staff put up a 3.24 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Roasts Former Player: NFL World Reacts

Mike Vrabel was a beast on the football field, starring at Ohio State and for the New England Patriots in the National Football League. The Tennessee Titans head coach is a “savage” on social media, as well. On Sunday, Vrabel roasted one of his former players, Will Compton,...
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day: Phillies' Kyle Schwarber crushes leadoff home run in first at-bat with Philadelphia

During Opening Day each season, I get a heightened sense of enjoyment watching each team's leadoff hitter. I always think back to Bob Uecker's character (Harry Doyle) on "Major League" mentioning that some people think you can tell how a season is going to go based upon the first batter. It actually worked in 2017, when George Springer homered for the Astros and then they won it all that year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Here's what finishing second in East means for Celtics in postseason

By blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies in their season finale, the Boston Celtics have clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the C's won't know who their opponent will be until the NBA play-in tournament begins for teams that finished between seventh and 10th in their respective conferences.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bears sign Tavon Young

The Bears have signed free agent cornerback Tavon Young. He agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million contract, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. The Ravens cut Young on March 9, and he had remained a free agent since. Young spent six years in Baltimore. He endured three different season-ending injuries, costing...
CHICAGO, IL

