2022 DoD Warrior Games to be held at ESPN Wide World of Sports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games is coming to Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in 2022.

Athletes from around the world will compete in adaptive sporting events such as basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, and volleyball, among others.

U.S. Army General Paul Funk said the event helps veterans in their recovery and rehabilitation by providing them exposure to adaptive sports.

“Our incredible Warrior-Athletes have overcome tremendous obstacles and we are excited to watch their resiliency and dedication in action,” Funk said.

Walt Disney World Resort president Jeff Vahle said Disney is proud to host the games.

“These courageous service members, injured during their military duty, have demonstrated their resilience and an ability to overcome unthinkable obstacles,” Vahle said.

The games will be held from August 19 through 28 and are open to the public.

More information about the 2022 DoD Warrior Games can be found here.

