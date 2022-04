The Greek National Opera will present a revival of its 2012 production of “Faust” starting on April 6, 2022. The production, which will take place at Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, will be directed by Renato Zanella, an Italian choreographer, who was artistic director of the Vienna State Opera Ballet, and who will move the action of the famed Gounod opera to an old and empty conference room. There, against a background of wisely inscribed blackboards, Faust is tormented by fundamental questions about life, death, love, and success.

