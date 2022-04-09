ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant says Memphis Grizzlies look 'damn good' in 55-point quarter, win over Pelicans

By Andrew Lopez
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant returned to action Saturday and looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Morant had 21 points and nine assists in a team-high 27 minutes as the team blew out the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 141-114. Morant had been out with a sore right knee since...

