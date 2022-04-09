ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

FA referees to be given a 'cultural reset' after investigation into allegedly racial comments from their chair David Elleray in 2014

By Rob Draper
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The FA's referees department will embark on a 'cultural reset' following an investigation into the conduct of their chair, David Elleray.

Elleray will face no further action after a probe was launched into action taken following allegedly racial comments in 2014.

However, the Football Association have said they would incorporate several recommendations made by the external investigator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTpwO_0f4cLLyD00
The FA's referees department will undergo a 'cultural reset' following an external investigation

The Telegraph has reported that this will amount to a cultural reset within the FA's refereeing department.

In December, the FA commissioned the solicitor Leigh Barnett, of the legal firm Parker Bullen, to examine whether correct protocol was followed at the time.

Barnett also examined fresh allegations relating to Elleray, who is stepping down from the FA at the end of this season after 20 years on their council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359Ii7_0f4cLLyD00
Elleray will face no further action after a probe was launched into action taken following allegedly racial comments in 2014; he is stepping down from the FA at the end of this season

The report concluded that the 2014 review was 'compliant with FA policy' and that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims.

However, an FA statement added: 'The report makes several recommendations which will be incorporated into the work under way to develop the FA's next three-year refereeing strategy.

'[It] is set to develop a clear plan to improve the refereeing environment and culture, create better opportunities for under-represented groups and improve standards.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sebastian Coe warns 'gender cannot trump biology' amid the controversy over transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, as World Athletics chief insists women's sport is in a 'very fragile' place

Sebastian Coe has warned ‘gender cannot trump biology’ as the transgender debate threatens to engulf sport. There was huge controversy over the weekend when the American swimmer Lia Thomas, who transitioned in 2019, won the US national college title in the women's 500-yard freestyle. That victory has sparked...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Fresh footage emerges of the shocking moment Cristiano Ronaldo appears to smash a mobile out of the hand of a fan after Everton defeat... as mother of 14-year-old boy claims Manchester United star 'assaulted' and 'bruised' her son

Fresh footage has emerged of Cristiano Ronaldo appearing to smash a mobile phone out of the hand of a fan after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat by Everton. A mum has also claimed that the Portuguese superstar 'assaulted' and 'bruised' her 14-year-old son by swiping his mobile phone out of his hand at full-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Racial Injustice#Racism#Fa#The Football Association#Telegraph
SkySports

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for 'outburst' following phone incident after defeat at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of a police investigation after appearing to knock a fan's phone to the ground following Manchester United's defeat at Everton. Footage, taken by @EvertonHub, shows Ronaldo lowering his right hand towards the ground before what appears to be a phone colliding with and bouncing up off the surface, as he exited the pitch following the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Game's gone SOFT!': Nathan Buckley lashes out at AFL match review panel after Paddy Ryder cops two-match suspension for collision with Will Day - as former Pies coach claims Hawks star was partially responsible for brutal blow

Former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has lamented footy has 'gone soft' after St Kilda ruckman Paddy Ryder was offered a two-match AFL suspension over the bump that concussed Hawthorn youngster Will Day. Day kicked the ball through the middle during Sunday's match at the MCG and was crashed into late...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Merseyside Police confirm they have contacted the family of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had a phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo, as they appeal for more information - but Man United 'WON'T punish their star'

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have contacted the family of a 14-year-old autistic fan who appeared to have his phone smashed by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Footage, which began circulating on social media after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, showed Ronaldo appearing to knock...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is ruled OUT of Chelsea's trip to Real Madrid with the Belgian striker still sidelined by an achilles blow with Thomas Tuchel facing a tough ask to reach the Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku for their Champions League clash at Real Madrid on Tuesday, boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed - but he has been given a lift after Cesar Azpilicueta tested negative for Covid and will be available. The Blues travel to the Santiago Bernabeu facing a difficult...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid Deal Manchester City Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit

After a flurry of reports earlier last month, Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland has been put on the back burner whilst the footballing season comes to a climax. Pep Guardiola's side are still on course for a historic treble and can take a massive step toward back-to-back Premier League titles when they face second-placed Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy