ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, NJ

BEACHWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR ROBBERY

By Bruce Buchanan
ocscanner.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on April 8, 2022, Thomas Jann, 34, of Beachwood, was sentenced by the Honorable Michael T. Collins, J.S.C., to sixteen years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty pleas to two counts of Robbery in the First...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Arkansas man found guilty of CSAM, sentenced to prison

Little Rock (KATV) — On Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of Little Rock announced the conviction of an Arkansas man who was involved in the attempted production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). James E. Hall was found guilty on one count of attempted production of CSAM,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Beachwood, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Beachwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bayville, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
FOX59

Indianapolis man sentenced after series of armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a series of violent robberies at local businesses. The United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana said the robberies took place between January 24 and March 1 of 2021. During the robberies, John […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lootpress

Akron Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Akron, Ohio man who helped lead a multi-state drug conspiracy was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison. According to court documents, George Devonte Langford, 29, admitted that he participated in the conspiracy between April and September 2019. Langford admitted that he frequently acquired methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in the Akron area which he and others transported to the Southern District of West Virginia. Langford then distributed the drugs to various customers in multiple locations including Scott Depot, Charleston and Sissonville. Langford also admitted that customers traveled to locations in Ohio on multiple occasions, including Akron and Canton, where he met with them to provide them with methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. Langford was aware that these customers traveled from, and intended to return to, West Virginia with the drugs where they would be re-distributed. Langford previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#New Jersey State Prison#Njsp#Wawa#Rou
Popculture

Madeleine McCann Disappearance Twist Related to Accused Prime Suspect Hits Snag

Police investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance case have trumpeted their prime suspect for months, almost convinced they had the culprit and just needed evidence. Christian B currently sits behind bars for drug offenses and other charges connected to the rape of a 72-year-old woman, and he is the favorite of authorities still looking into the disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
1520 The Ticket

Minneapolis Man Sentenced For Violent Armed Robbery

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced in federal court for his conviction in a deadly attempted robbery case. Police said 31-year-old Marlow Carson was armed when he entered a business last April in Minneapolis. He pointed a handgun at the owner, demanding money. When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Beckley Man Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Fentanyl

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Beckley man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court documents, Rashad Lewis Morris, 30, admitted to selling fentanyl to an undercover informant on four occasions in June 2021. On June 24, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Morris’ residence on Foster Avenue in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
CBS Philly

Lansdale Man Sentenced To Over 25 Years In Prison Due To Alleged Arm Bank Robbing, Nearly Killing PA State Trooper: Officials

LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A 44-year-old Lansdale man was sentenced to over 25 years in prison, United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced on Thursday. Officials say Christopher Larue committed an armed robbery at a bank and nearly killed a Pennsylvania State Trooper nearly two years ago.  In October 2021, Larue pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of armed bank robbery. Police say on Oct. 19, 2020, Larue entered a QNB bank in Perkasie, Pennsylvania wearing dark clothing and a black mask as employees arrived for work. Larue then brandished a...
LANSDALE, PA
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring man charged with murder

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Timothy Michael Geng, 58, has been charged with Murder in the death of 68-year-old Guadalupe Miranda.  According to a news release, on April 9, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Zavala County tried to pull over Geng. However, Geng refused to stop and a brief chase ended when Geng […]
BIG SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy