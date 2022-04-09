BEACHWOOD MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR ROBBERY

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Akron, Ohio man who helped lead a multi-state drug conspiracy was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison. According to court documents, George Devonte Langford, 29, admitted that he participated in the conspiracy between April and September 2019. Langford admitted that he frequently acquired methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in the Akron area which he and others transported to the Southern District of West Virginia. Langford then distributed the drugs to various customers in multiple locations including Scott Depot, Charleston and Sissonville. Langford also admitted that customers traveled to locations in Ohio on multiple occasions, including Akron and Canton, where he met with them to provide them with methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. Langford was aware that these customers traveled from, and intended to return to, West Virginia with the drugs where they would be re-distributed. Langford previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

AKRON, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO