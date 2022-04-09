ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Police: 25-year-old man with Down syndrome is in danger

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Lauderdale, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police said they are searching for a 25-year-old man with Down syndrome. Authorities say that Ihsan Hubbard was last seen the area of the 2600 block of East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale....

