Watch: Brewers, Cubs benches clear after Andrew McCutchen is hit by pitch

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Andrew McCutchen Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 9-0, on Saturday, but not before the two teams shared heated moments late in the game.

Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch during an eighth inning at bat and took exception to the play. After saying some words to Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson and catcher Willson Contreras, McCutchen was joined by the rest of the Brewers who exited their dugout. Chicago's bench cleared too and Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward came charging in with plenty to say.

In the top of the ninth, Brewers star Christian Yelich was hit by a pitch from Cubs pitcher Ethan Roberts, but took his base without much fanfare.

Earlier in the game, Contreras and Cubs left fielder Ian Happ were both hit by pitches. Happ left the game after trainers spent time looking at his left knee.

Since the beginning of the 2020 season, the Brewers and Cubs have been anything but friendly. Milwaukee pitchers have hit 27 Cubs batters over that span, while Chicago pitchers have hit 26 Brewers batters.