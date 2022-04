The district softball season is nearing a close and postseason spots are on the line with each passing game. District 30-6A has three games remaining on its schedule while District 30-5A has four game slated for the next two weeks. In District 30-6A, Eagle Pass has already clinched the district title with a 10-0 record. LBJ and Del Rio are in second place with 6-3 records while United South is holding on to fourth place with a 5-4 record. Alexander is sitting in fifth place at 3-6 and United is at 3-7. Nixon is 0-10. Eagle Pass...

