MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A long trip home from West Virginia will feel ever longer for the Baylor baseball team. That’s because the Bears are traveling in the wrong direction. West Virginia completed a series sweep of the Bears with a 7-5 win on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark. Baylor (16-15 overall, 2-7 Big 12) has yet to win a conference series, and the Bears must really pick up the pace if they have any hope of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO