Norma Emogene ‘Jeanie’ Diane – PENDING

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norma Iris Torres of Warren, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10:56 a.m. in her son’s residence. She was 56 years old. Norma was born in Cleveland on May 13, 1965, the daughter of the late Jaime Torres and Nilda Cruz. She attended...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Susan Diane Haverty, 65, of Parkersburg died March 22, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Lewis Edwin and Frances Kirby Haverty. Susan’s enjoyment in life was spending time with friends, family and her grandchildren.
Norma K Romberger (McElhaney), age 73, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown, MD. Born November 5, 1948, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Walter R. and Edna A. Gearhart McElhaney. Norma was a 1966 graduate...
Comments / 0