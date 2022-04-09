ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IN

Stella Pastewski

By Deb Patterson
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella E. Pastewski 91, Rochester, died at 10:10...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden says 'ghost gun' crackdown should be 'just the start' on gun control: 'None of this absolves Congress'

President Biden has had incremental success at implementing gun control through executive action, rolling out a rule last year to regulate pistol-stablizing braces, directing his Justice Department to target gun traffickers, and announcing a new crackdown on "ghost guns" Monday. While the president touted his administration’s actions, he also said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Rochester, IN
Obituaries
Reuters

Biden to allow higher-ethanol fuel sales in summer to check gas prices

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil plans on Tuesday to extend the availability of higher biofuels-blended gasoline during summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources, senior administration officials said. The move will allow Americans to keep buying E15,...
POTUS
Reuters

Austrian leader has 'open and tough' talks with Putin in Russia

VIENNA, April 11 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held "very direct, open and tough" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin near Moscow on Monday, in Putin's first meeting with a European Union leader since the invasion of Ukraine started more than six weeks ago. Neutral Austria, which obtains 80%...
POLITICS
NBC News

‘Dr. Oz’ bets Trump endorsement can catapult him in Pa. Senate race

Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz won the Donald Trump primary by securing the former president’s endorsement over the weekend. Now, Oz’s Senate campaign says it plans to spend at least $1 million to make sure Pennsylvania Republicans know about it — betting that by bolstering awareness of the endorsement, his poll numbers can be buoyed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Community Policy