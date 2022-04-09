ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Attempted kidnapping and child molestation in Gwinnett County

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 1 day ago
NORCROSS — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to locate 62-year-old David Ruiz, who is accused of attempted kidnapping and child molestation at Colonial Place Apartments in Norcross. Officers were dispatched to a “crimes against children” call at 9911 E. National Circle in Norcross. Ruiz is...

The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

