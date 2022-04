EUGENE, Ore. -- A nonprofit that provides free fentanyl test strips is hoping to expand its services to Eugene. FentCheck works with about 50 venues around the nation. "My co-founder and I have had many people who we've known who have died from accidental fentanyl overdoses, and if you look at the statistics, it's just increasing," said co-founder Dean Shold.

