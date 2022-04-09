ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'S.W.A.T.' gets sixth season on CBS

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
April 9 (UPI) -- The CBS action-drama, S.W.A.T., is returning for a sixth season.

"Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way ... ROLL SWAT BABY," the show's lead actor, Shemar Moore, tweeted Friday.

Co-starring Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Espirit and Amy Farrington, the series follows a tactical unit of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Season 5 of the remake of the 1975 drama will air through May.

CBS previously renewed the NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, NCIS: Los Angeles and CSI: Vegas for the 2022-23 TV season.

