'S.W.A.T.' gets sixth season on CBS

April 9 (UPI) -- The CBS action-drama, S.W.A.T., is returning for a sixth season.

"Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way ... ROLL SWAT BABY," the show's lead actor, Shemar Moore, tweeted Friday.

Co-starring Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Espirit and Amy Farrington, the series follows a tactical unit of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Season 5 of the remake of the 1975 drama will air through May.

CBS previously renewed the NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, NCIS: Los Angeles and CSI: Vegas for the 2022-23 TV season.