ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Kearney structure fire under investigation

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfCrr_0f4cGI0900

The Kearney Fire & Rescue Protection District responded to a structure fire just before 8 a.m. Saturday at 520 Shanks Avenue.

Identified as an Arby’s restaurant, crews noted heavy smoke showing from the roof upon arrival.

KFRPD posted on social media units arrived within 2 minutes of being dispatched and had the fire under control approximately 2 hours after being dispatched.

Other agencies aided in controlling the fire including the Liberty Fire Department, Fishing River Fire District and Lawson Fire District.

This incident is under investigation with assistance from the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to KFRPD.

Comments / 1

Related
KLST/KSAN

Structure fire in Brady, Texas

BRADY, Texas – Brady Fire/EMS Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of South College Street on Saturday, March 20, 2022. Roads in the immediate area will be closed as firefighter deploy ground lines and battle the fire. The public is advised to avoid the area at this time. This is a […]
BRADY, TX
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Kearney, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Man killed in overnight shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 10400 block of East Truman Road around 11:15 p.m. According to police, they arrived on scene where they found a 33-year-old man inside a home with multiple gunshot...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 11500 block of Holiday Drive. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police say a man was found in the parking lot of an apartment. Emergency responders rendered aid to him,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#River Fire#Accident#Arby#Kfrpd
KYTV

Motorcyclist dies in crash south of Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Ozark, Mo. died in a crash Monday morning south of Springfield. Bryan Amburn, 30, died in the crash on South Farm Road 163, about quarter-of-a-mile south of Springfield. Investigators say a driver of an SUV pulled out in front of the motorcyclist. Investigators...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMBC.com

1 killed, 1 hurt in fiery crash on I-70 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed, another was hurt after a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck Friday morning on Interstate 70 near Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas. The wreck was reported just before 7:45 a.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a preliminary...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

Salina woman with multiple warrants refuses to leave bar, is arrested

A Salina woman with a number of active warrants was arrested Thursday evening after she refused to leave a downtown bar. Officers were called to the Voo, 249 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday. An employee there told police that Jessica Miller, 34, of Salina, had been asked to leave the bar numerous times, but refused, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The employee told police that Miller had been at the bar since approximately 4 p.m.
SALINA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy