Kearney structure fire under investigation

The Kearney Fire & Rescue Protection District responded to a structure fire just before 8 a.m. Saturday at 520 Shanks Avenue.

Identified as an Arby’s restaurant, crews noted heavy smoke showing from the roof upon arrival.

KFRPD posted on social media units arrived within 2 minutes of being dispatched and had the fire under control approximately 2 hours after being dispatched.

Other agencies aided in controlling the fire including the Liberty Fire Department, Fishing River Fire District and Lawson Fire District.

This incident is under investigation with assistance from the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office, according to KFRPD.

