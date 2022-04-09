ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Inside the NBA's Gone Fishin' pics through the years

By HoopsHype staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296VJi_0f4cFo1400

A beloved tradition of hardcore NBA fans is TNT’s annual Gone Fishin’ pictures, where the network hilariously photoshops players, coaches and even team executives onto a fishing boat to signify that their seasons are over.

Of course, TNT wasted no time in creating a Gone Fishin’ picture for the meme-tastic 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers, whose season mercifully ended this week after one of the most embarrassing campaigns in club history. LeBron James floating on an inflatable donut while wearing a “Not a GM” tank top is particularly great.

Inside the NBA’s Gone Fishin’ pics from throughout the years.

2022 Lakers

2021 Warriors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NB9ac_0f4cFo1400

2021 Mavericks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZLEX_0f4cFo1400

2021 Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3rQN_0f4cFo1400

2021 Knicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nd9eG_0f4cFo1400

2021 Heat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOG3U_0f4cFo1400

2021 Clippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhav0_0f4cFo1400

2021 Nuggets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4edB_0f4cFo1400

2020 Sixers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUhV3_0f4cFo1400

2020 Clippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pzsh6_0f4cFo1400

2020 Suns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZdBA_0f4cFo1400

2020 Grizzlies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbNF5_0f4cFo1400

2020 Magic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLM0j_0f4cFo1400

2020 Raptors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxnZn_0f4cFo1400

2020 Trail Blazers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LR56X_0f4cFo1400

2019 Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUgZe_0f4cFo1400

2019 Celtics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Smmzd_0f4cFo1400

2019 Pistons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Li572_0f4cFo1400

2019 Jazz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtAoB_0f4cFo1400

2018 Cavaliers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twbRf_0f4cFo1400

2018 Timberwolves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByL3A_0f4cFo1400

2018 Bucks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYEiz_0f4cFo1400

2017 Spurs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oR2c_0f4cFo1400

2017 Pacers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dQYX_0f4cFo1400

2017 Hawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctcKd_0f4cFo1400

2017 Bulls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRnHO_0f4cFo1400

2017 Trail Blazers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lG7fk_0f4cFo1400

2016 Sixers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxBN1_0f4cFo1400

2016 Nets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkHKz_0f4cFo1400

2016 Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNVJ2_0f4cFo1400

2016 Rockets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BzgkH_0f4cFo1400

2016 Hornets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxejp_0f4cFo1400

2016 Thunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrUyK_0f4cFo1400

2015 Knicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pc2UQ_0f4cFo1400

2015 Pelicans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYbeF_0f4cFo1400

2014 Wizards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIpRY_0f4cFo1400

2011 Pacers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Agbs9_0f4cFo1400

2011 Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzNUq_0f4cFo1400

2007 Heat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1uoT_0f4cFo1400

Kings (No playoffs edition)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Loq88_0f4cFo1400

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside The Nba#Nba On Tnt#Bulls#Hawks#Tnt#Gm#Clippers 2020 Suns#Magic 2020 Raptors#Trail Blazers 2019
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What were the worst regular seasons in Boston Celtics history?

With seventeen NBA Titles and nearly sixty playoff appearances, the Boston Celtics are among basketball’s most winningest franchises. Since the club’s founding way back in the 40s, more often than not, you can find the C’s at or around the top of the league standings at the end of the year. In fact, Boston has won sixty games or more in the regular season thirteen separate times.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy