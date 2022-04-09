PHOTOS: Inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup in Long Beach sees two wrecks

Two drivers crashed during the first-ever Porsche Carrera Cup to take over the streets of Downtown Long Beach, resulting in the race ending under a yellow flag (meaning drivers must slow, avoid passing and use caution).

This is only the second season that the one-make race series is running in North America. The season consists of eight races in the U.S. and Canada.

The series is more prominent in other parts of the world, first appearing in Germany in 1986.

The cars that run in the series are identical, built by Porsche specifically for the competition.

