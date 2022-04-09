ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

PHOTOS: Inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup in Long Beach sees two wrecks

By Brandon Richardson
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

Two drivers crashed during the first-ever Porsche Carrera Cup to take over the streets of Downtown Long Beach, resulting in the race ending under a yellow flag (meaning drivers must slow, avoid passing and use caution).

This is only the second season that the one-make race series is running in North America. The season consists of eight races in the U.S. and Canada.

The series is more prominent in other parts of the world, first appearing in Germany in 1986.

The cars that run in the series are identical, built by Porsche specifically for the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbYEs_0f4cEwwH00

Crews work to remove the No. 81 car after Grant Talkie crashed head-on into a wall at turn 11 during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup at the Long Beach Grand Prix Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btDzJ_0f4cEwwH00

Fans watch cars speed around the streets of Downtown during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup in Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgA23_0f4cEwwH00

Conor Flynn speeds around the streets of Downtown during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race weekend Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qy19F_0f4cEwwH00

A crew member dusts the track to absorb car fluids from turn 11 after Grant Talkie crashed head-on into a wall during the Porsche Carrera Cup in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LElqS_0f4cEwwH00

Porsches take to the streets of Long Beach as one zooms past during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNn0E_0f4cEwwH00

Leh Keen drives by a yellow flag at turn 11 on the last lap of the Porsche Carrera Cup in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9TMK_0f4cEwwH00

Riley Dickinson, No. 53, leads the pack during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzuBa_0f4cEwwH00

Crews work to remove car fluids from the track after Grant Talkie crashed head-on into a wall at turn 11 during the Porsche Carrera Cup in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Fwyr_0f4cEwwH00

Bill Smith tears around a turn during the Porsche Carrera Cup in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXU7q_0f4cEwwH00

Porsches take to the streets of Long Beach as Riley Dickinson, No. 53, chases Kay van Berlo, No. 3, during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yR0S8_0f4cEwwH00

Cars speed through the streets of Downtown during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach’s inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoMmY_0f4cEwwH00

Jeffrey Majkrzak flies down a straightaway during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach’s inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The post PHOTOS: Inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup in Long Beach sees two wrecks appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Long Beach Dub Allstars in Long Beach

Long Beach Dub Allstars in Long Beach: Fresh from their appearance at the hugely successful and quite awesome Cali Vibes Festival in Long Beach, the Long Beach Dub Allstars are performing another hometown show. Vana Liya and Perro Bravo are also on the bill. We last spoke to them in...
LONG BEACH, CA
racer.com

Two Pilot Challenge teams scrambling to make Laguna Seca after Sebring crash

Two IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams have been forced to find backup cars in order to participate at Laguna Seca after a heavy crash at Sebring. Both chassis, the No. 3 JG Wentworth Racing Toyota Supra and the No. 77 Bryan Herta Autosport Hyundai Elantra TCR, were damaged beyond repair after Kyle Marcelli collided with Mason Filippi at the high-speed Turn 9. Marcelli and Filippi were uninjured.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Carrera Cup#Porsche Cars#Wrecks#Carrera#Porsches
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy