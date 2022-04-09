PHOTOS: Inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup in Long Beach sees two wrecks

Two drivers crashed during the first-ever Porsche Carrera Cup to take over the streets of Downtown Long Beach, resulting in the race ending under a yellow flag (meaning drivers must slow, avoid passing and use caution).
This is only the second season that the one-make race series is running in North America. The season consists of eight races in the U.S. and Canada.
The series is more prominent in other parts of the world, first appearing in Germany in 1986.
The cars that run in the series are identical, built by Porsche specifically for the competition.
Crews work to remove the No. 81 car after Grant Talkie crashed head-on into a wall at turn 11 during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup at the Long Beach Grand Prix Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Fans watch cars speed around the streets of Downtown during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup in Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Conor Flynn speeds around the streets of Downtown during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race weekend Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
A crew member dusts the track to absorb car fluids from turn 11 after Grant Talkie crashed head-on into a wall during the Porsche Carrera Cup in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Porsches take to the streets of Long Beach as one zooms past during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Leh Keen drives by a yellow flag at turn 11 on the last lap of the Porsche Carrera Cup in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Riley Dickinson, No. 53, leads the pack during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Crews work to remove car fluids from the track after Grant Talkie crashed head-on into a wall at turn 11 during the Porsche Carrera Cup in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Bill Smith tears around a turn during the Porsche Carrera Cup in Downtown Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Porsches take to the streets of Long Beach as Riley Dickinson, No. 53, chases Kay van Berlo, No. 3, during the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.
Cars speed through the streets of Downtown during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach’s inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
Jeffrey Majkrzak flies down a straightaway during the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach’s inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup Saturday, April 9, 2022. Photo by Brandon Richardson.
The post PHOTOS: Inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup in Long Beach sees two wrecks appeared first on Long Beach Post .
Comments / 0