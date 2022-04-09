Wind Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans...lawn furniture...and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Drivers of vans...campers... trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Use extra caution if you must drive. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...High winds can topple trees...down power lines...and remove shingles or blow weakened roofs off buildings. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO