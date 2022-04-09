Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. 2 to 4 inches of snow this morning. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MDT today. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO