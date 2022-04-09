ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-10 05:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Lake...

alerts.weather.gov

KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Mid Week Severe Storms

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms will impact your Monday routine, but the entire day won’t be a washout. Expect rain to taper off by late morning, with partly sunny skies this afternoon. A strong southerly wind continues with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures also remain above normal in the 80s. TUESDAY: More warmth […]
JACKSON, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Southeast Utah; Tavaputs Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the valleys and up to 60 mph in the mountains expected. * WHERE...Valleys of eastern Utah and western Colorado, and the La Sal and Abajo Mountains of southeast Utah. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult. Tree limbs could be blown down.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Sanpete Valley; Sevier Valley; Upper Sevier River Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country and Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...From the north side of the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains into the Little Colorado River Valley. This includes Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, Saint Johns, Springerville, Eagar, Happy Jack, Heber, Show Low, Greer, Pinetop, and Lakeside. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could lower visibility over the Little Colorado River valley.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans...lawn furniture...and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Drivers of vans...campers... trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Use extra caution if you must drive. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds can topple trees...down power lines...and remove shingles or blow weakened roofs off buildings. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans...lawn furniture...and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Drivers of vans...campers... trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Use extra caution if you must drive. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...High winds can topple trees...down power lines...and remove shingles or blow weakened roofs off buildings. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans...lawn furniture...and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Drivers of vans...campers... trailers...and other high profile vehicles should be alert to the danger of these winds. Use extra caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County; Owens Valley; White Mountains of Inyo County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and White Mountains of Inyo County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds can topple trees...down power lines...and remove shingles or blow weakened roofs off buildings. Travel will be difficult and dangerous along sections of Highway 395 in the Owens Valley, especially for high profile vehicles.
INYO COUNTY, CA

