ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Man arrested after trying to kidnap a 7-year-old girl in Gwinnett County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUDUj_0f4cEOMv00

NORCROSS, Ga. — There are new developments in the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year old girl. Police were looking for a man in Gwinnett County who is accused of trying to lure her into his van. That man is now in jail.

David Ruiz, 62, is behind bars after Gwinnett Police said he tried to kidnap a 7-year old girl from the Colonial Place Apartments in Norcross around 4:45 p.m. Friday while she was playing outside.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with the family of the victim. The family didn’t want to be identified, but a friend of the family translated our conversation about what happened.

“The child, the victim, was out here playing with her friends. Apparently, a guy, out of nowhere, just came and started talking to her, pretending to be a vendor, a salesman. He pretended to be someone he wasn’t. He was actually trying to abduct the girl. Trying to take her away. He started to rub on her, touch her and trying to convince her to go with him. He had told the girl, I will come back for you tomorrow, and I have a present for you if you leave with me now,” said a friend of the family.

The little girl’s family said he was driving a Mercedes Sprinter van when he pulled in front of the victim’s home while the kids were playing outside. “This whole situation is just dangerous, especially for the children. Pedophiles are on the streets. They don’t feel secure at all in the community,” said a friend of the family.

The mother spoke about her daughter’s condition. “She’s all right right now because she’s playing with her cousins, but she doesn’t want to speak about what happened at all,” a friend of the family translated.

Ruiz is charged with one count of child molestation and one count of kidnapping. He’s being held without bond, pending more charges.

Comments / 22

Joyce Carithers Mashburn
1d ago

I pray that he will be put where he can't harm a child. This is awful. Children can't even go outside to play without being abused! Prayers for that child and her family and friends.

Reply
20
Beau Buggle
1d ago

you sir are in gwinnett jail, better stay in there. cause Now we KNOW WHO YOU ARE...BE CONCERNED

Reply
17
SickAndTired
9h ago

glad he was caught! People... kids can't play outside like they used to be able to. Keep eyes on your babies!! there's sickos everywhere!!!

Reply
4
Related
WSAV News 3

50-year-old man found in bed with 7-year-old girl

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 50-year-old Ladson, South Carolina man was arrested Sunday after his wife reportedly found him in bed with a 7-year-old girl. Anthony Furman is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to authorities, Furman’s wife said she found her husband in the bed with the young girl with […]
LADSON, SC
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norcross, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Norcross, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Right Right#Gwinnett Police#Mercedes
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Nurse sentenced to prison after she ignored dying patient’s pleas for help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nurse has been sentenced to prison after she was caught on camera ignoring a dying man’s calls for help. Loyce Agyeman was indicted on charges of elder neglect that resulted in the death of a patient at a DeKalb County nursing home in 2014. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect to an elder person and concealing the death of another on Tuesday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
135K+
Followers
98K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy