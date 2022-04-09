ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Kan. man accused of 2 burglaries at a same business

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries and have made an arrest. On January 28, officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of NW 25th...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Jones County burglary

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a burglary. Deputies said Kevin Brett Sanford, 23, participated in the burglary of tools and an ATV from a home on Rainey Road. Two other people have been arrested in connection to the burglary. Sanford is also wanted […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of burglary in Ridgecrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police responded to a burglary alarm in Ridgecrest at 12:35 a.m. on Friday. According to the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook page, officers found the front door glass shattered at the Shell gas station on 301 N. China Lake Blvd. Officers watched the surveillance video and recognized the suspect as Elijah Barragan. […]
RIDGECREST, CA
Little Apple Post

Police investigate burglary at Kansas funeral home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Avenue in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The crime occurred on Friday night. Cash and coins were taken. Police released no additional details early Monday.
ATCHISON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Martin
Salina Post

Sheriff: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kan. man dies in crash

-------- SEDGWICK COUNTY – A Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old Kansas man was cancelled Saturday afternoon after Thomas Talburt was located in Rush County after a single vehicle accident, according to Wichita Police. Authorities released no additional details. -------- SEDGWICK COUNTY –Authorities need help locating 71-year-old Thomas “Tom”...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of business burglaries in parts of the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses of burglaries that occurred Friday morning in the West Rogers Park, Edgewater, Tri-Taylor, and South Loop neighborhoods.Police said in each incident, the offenders forced their way into the business before taking money, lottery tickets, athletic apparel, and shoes before fleeing each location in a dark-colored SUV. Incident times and locations: 2100 block of West Devon Ave on March 18, 2022, at 1:08 a.m.2700 block of West Touhy Ave on March 18, 2022, at 2:23 a.m.1900 block of West Peterson Ave on March 18, 2022, at 2:34 a.m.1300 block of West Hollywood Ave on March...
CHICAGO, IL
WCPO

Taylor Mill man accused of killing attorney confesses to burglary in Kenton County

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Taylor Mill man accused of murdering Kentucky attorney Jordan Morgan is also being charged with an unrelated crime in Kenton County. Shannon Gilday, 23, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder related to a break-in and shooting at former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan's home in Richmond, Kentucky, Feb. 22.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kan
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report April 5

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RICHARD ARON LOWERY, 24, Manhattan, Probation Violation and Failure to Appear; Bond $3500. JOSEPH MARCEL PETIT, 28, Manhattan, Failure to Appear; Bond $408...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WJTV.com

Man arrested for burglary in progress in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County deputies arrested a man for a burglary in progress in Hattiesburg on Sunday, March 20. Lamar County Chief Deputy Brad Weathers said officers responded to the scene on Weathersby Road. They believed the suspect was still inside the building. A ceiling tile was removed, providing access to a large area in the ceiling. Weathers said Antonio Tillman, 18, was arrested a few hours later after being caught by a K9.
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect stole items from city maintenance building

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of city property. Just before 10a.m. Wednesday, officers filed reports for criminal damage to property and burglary in the 400 block of Knox Lane in Manhattan. The City of Manhattan reported an unknown suspect cut through the fence to a maintenance...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy