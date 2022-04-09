ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies And Pelicans Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's contest.

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are facing off in Tennessee on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the two squads can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Ja Morant will be playing in his first game since March 18 when the Grizzlies lost to the Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia.

