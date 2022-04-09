ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NJ

Damon Suriani finds his swing, rallies Gloucester Catholic baseball past Williamstown

By Josh Friedman, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 1 day ago
BROOKLAWN – Damon Suriani spent his first varsity season batting out of the No. 9 hole.

Gloucester Catholic High School baseball coach Dennis Barth thought about moving him up throughout the campaign, but Suriani was doing so well turning the lineup over Barth didn’t want mess with success.

Suriani was one of the program’s most consistent hitters in 2021 though, batting .395 with 16 RBIs, which is why Barth started the catcher in the cleanup spot this spring.

It wasn’t going well. Suriani pressed in his opening four games, going 1-for-11 at the dish. For a player Barth described as one of the most improved players he’s ever coached, it’s no surprise Suriani attacked the problem head on.

He spent the past week retooling his swing, specifically raising his hands so he could better get inside the ball.

His tweaks paid off big time Saturday as he went 4-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs, including a go-ahead knock in the bottom of the sixth inning, as the Rams rallied from a four-run deficit to upend Williamstown 9-6 at Joe Barth Field.

“It boosts our confidence a lot,” Suriani said. “We needed a big win today.”

Gloucester Catholic was coming off a 15-0 setback to Kingsway on Tuesday, the squad’s first loss within the Tri-County Conference since 2018. They had won their previous 37 matchups.

It was a wakeup call both the team and Suriani needed.

“I’m friends with all the kids from Kingsway,” Suriani said. “It was a rough loss, but I think it helped us a lot. I feel like that loss helped us a lot.”

Suriani doubled down the third-base line in his first at-bat against Williamstown, then ripped an RBI single to left in his second. When he came up again in the fifth, he felt like he was swinging at a beach ball.

“He’s very patient,” Barth said. “This year I thought he was a little bit less patient. Today, he did a good job waiting to get his pitch. When he gets his pitch, he’s as good of hitter as we got.”

Suriani’s second RBI single was key to a four-run fifth inning that evened the score at 6-6, and he roped another one in the sixth to give his squad a 7-6 advantage it wouldn’t relinquish.

“Hell of a performance,” junior Tyler Bunting said of Suriani. “He hit the (snot) out of the ball. Nothing more we can ask out of him.”

The comeback

Williamstown took a 6-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning on Jake Slusarsky’s two-run blast over the left-field fence.

When Gloucester Catholic ran off the field, Barth gathered his squad and told them to be patient, take pitches and do their job together. The Rams listened.

Matt Leahy got the bottom of the frame started with a double, then No. 3 hitter Jeremy Wolf saw the third baseman was back and laid down a bunt to put runners on the corners.

“He did that on his own,” Barth said. “That was a good play. That’s all we needed. Get behind like that, you can’t do it all yourself. I thought the last time we got behind (against Kingsway), we all tried to do too much.”

Suriani followed with one of his three RBI singles to close the gap to 6-3, and RJ Mustaro drove in a run three batters later to make it 6-4.

The following batter, Tate DeRias, launched a shot to deep left field, which was dropped by the Williamstown outfielder, evening the score at 6-6.

The Rams would then score three in the sixth, one on Suriani’s knock and two on Bunting’s ensuing single.

What it means

Gloucester Catholic stays within a game of the TCC Royal lead while Williamstown falls two games back of first-place Kingsway.

This is the first year the Rams are playing in the division.

“We asked to play in this (division) for a reason,” Barth said. “We want to play games like this every day. I told the kids at the beginning of the year this is probably going to be the best schedule Gloucester Catholic has ever played.”

Key play

Williamstown looked like it was threatening again in the top of the sixth when Chris Montone’s fly ball was dropped by Mustaro, giving the team runners on first and second with just one out.

However, Barth asked the umps to discuss it and it was determined Mustaro caught the ball but lost it on the transfer.

“I turned around, I was putting it in my scorebook,” Barth said. “I didn’t even realize he dropped it until I seen the guy run back there. … The umpire at home plate was all over it.”

Williamstown wouldn’t get another baserunner.

“You try to look at the big picture,” Williamstown coach Jim Slade said. “It was a great baseball game, back and forth. We knew we were there, a couple plays away from being on the winning side of it. You just try to focus on the positives and work on the mistakes.”

Freshman steps up

Trailing 6-2 in the fifth, Gloucester Catholic turned to freshman Joe Vaccarella to try and get out of the frame without anymore damage.

The right-hander answered the call, throwing three no-hit innings to earn his first career win.

“I just wanted to go in and do my thing,” he said. “Pitching is my favorite thing in the whole world. Everyone on this team loves this game, loves what they do, and that’s my thing. I just wanted to go out there and have fun.”

By the numbers

4 – Errors by Gloucester Catholic, which led to three unearned runs. The Rams committed five in their loss to Kingsway, which resulted in five unearned runs. They need to fix their defensive miscues if they want to achieve their goals this year.

7 – RBIs between Suriani, Bunting and Mustaro. They combined to go 8-for-10 with 4 runs scored.

Gloucester Catholic (3-2) travels to GCIT on Monday while Williamstown (1-2) visits rival Clearview in another key TCC Royal matchup.

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

