Onalaska, WI

Candidate for Lieutenant Governor seat makes stop in Onalaska

By Leah Rivard
 1 day ago

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – A republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor made a stop in Onalaska today.

Ben Voelkel campaigned at Cedar Creek.

He worked with Senator Ron Johnson for five years and now says he wants to run for office in Wisconsin to fight for good jobs and safe communities.

“I’m running because we deserve better than what we’ve been getting and, you know, we need to really shake things up. It’s time for us to get back to the basics, make sure kids can get the education they deserve, clean up our streets from violent crime and drugs, and get our economy going again,” said Voelkel.

The 2022 partisan primary happens on August 9th, 2022.

So far, at least 8 other republican candidates have announced a run for the office.

La Crosse, WI
News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

