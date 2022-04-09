ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Coast nonprofits encouraged to apply for event sponsorship from Cox Communications

By Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
PENSACOLA — Local nonprofits that are planning fundraising and awareness events in the Gulf Coast market are encouraged to apply for an event sponsorship from Cox Communications.

If your nonprofit is planning an event that will take place during these dates and looking for support, apply for cash or in-kind sponsorships at Cox’s Charitable Giving Site. The deadline for applications is Saturday, April 30.

Organizations will be notified in early June if their requests are approved.

"The heart of our company is to support the communities we serve," said David Deliman, market vice president for Cox Gulf Coast. “It’s in our company’s DNA to work with local nonprofits to help provide services that improve the welfare of all our neighbors. We look forward to finding new partnerships and ways we can help enhance the quality of life in Northwest Florida.”

In 2021, Cox gave over $1 million in cash and in-kind services to nonprofits in the Gulf Coast market, which stretches from Escambia County to Walton County. These sponsorships are specifically held for nonprofit fundraising events, not general donations, and the organization must be a registered 501(c)3.

More information is available at https://ccigiving.com.

#Cox Communications#Nonprofits#Northwest Florida#Sponsorships#Charity#Pensacola#Cox Gulf Coast
Northwest Florida Daily News

