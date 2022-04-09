ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isaiah Jackson flashes potential as Pacers clinch single-digit pick in loss to Joel Embiid, Sixers

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
PHILADELPHIA — Fifteen seconds into Saturday’s game at Wells Fargo Center, Pacers rookie Isaiah Jackson was whistled for a foul on Sixers superstar and MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

Asked what advice he gave Jackson to avoid picking up another quick foul, teammate Tyrese Haliburton kept it simple.

"I think we have a pretty good relationship to where I'm just like, 'Man, just stop hacking,'" teammate Tyrese Haliburton said, partly joking. "That's what we always say to each other."

Jackson was frustrated with the call as he tried to hold his own against Embiid for the second straight game. And while Embiid proved that “The Process” is working in Philadelphia with another dominant performance of 41 points and 20 rebounds en route to a 133-120 victory, Jackson gave Indiana a glimpse of what trusting the process may do for its franchise.

Saturday's loss ensured the Pacers will have their first single-digit draft pick since 1989 and guaranteed they'll have top-five odds in the draft lottery. However, as a consolation prize in Indiana's penultimate game of an underwhelming season, Jackson overcame his early mistake against Embiid and flashed his do-it-all potential with 16 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes.

"It's really just showing my growth every day, every game. Just showing more and more and getting more comfortable with just the stuff I know how to do, especially on the defensive end," Jackson said. "I feel like this game compared to last game (Tuesday's home loss to Philadelphia), I did a lot of things that impacted the game on the defensive end, also the offensive end. Just doing me, really."

Early in the first quarter, Jackson caught an alley-oop pass from T.J. McConnell and converted the layup despite being pushed in midair by Tobias Harris. Jackson made the ensuing and-one free throw, and on Indiana’s next possession, he drilled a corner 3 in front of his team’s bench.

If that wasn't enough, Jackson blocked 10-time All-Star James Harden’s floater out of bounds with just over two minutes left in the opening frame to shush the crowd. The 20-year-old then got the best of Embiid, denying him the ball in the post and swiping a steal late in the second quarter to help the Pacers stay within striking distance.

"(Jackson) did a terrific job (Saturday)," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "He got his first foul 15 seconds into the game. That was a concern but (he) adjusted well. He only had two more fouls, and he's guarding the guy that could well be the MVP, who's a real physical load. So he's learning a lot and adjusting well."

Philadelphia led by as many as 21 points in the second quarter, but Indiana cut the lead to 12 by halftime and rallied even more in the third quarter. Buddy Hield threw an alley-oop to Jackson for a dunk, and Oshae Brissett drained a wing 3 moments later to make it 85-80 in favor of Philly, before Embiid squashed the comeback.

The 7-footer drained a step back 3 over Duane Washington Jr. to give the Sixers some breathing room, and Harden scored a layup to push the lead back up to 10 with 3:47 left in the period.

Brissett shot 3-for-3 and scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the third quarter, while Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points and nine assists. Duane Washington Jr., who recently had his two-way contract converted to a multiyear standard deal, scored 15 points off the bench.

"Oshae plays a big role," Jackson said, noting the unsung third-year swingman is also a part of Indiana's young core. "He does everything right. He doesn't take bad shots. He's a good offensive rebounder. ... He's gonna be good for us going forward."

Gabe York makes NBA debut

Indiana now has one game left before the end of its season, but Saturday's contest also marked a beginning. Gabe York, a 28-year-old undrafted rookie who recently signed a two-way contract with the Pacers, made his NBA debut. The 6-3 guard tallied seven points, two assists and one rebound in 15 minutes and was gifted the game ball to commigrate his milestone.

"Gabe is a good player," said Jackson, who caught an alley-oop dunk from York in the second quarter. "I played with him in the G League a couple times, so we've always been cool. It was just crazy seeing him out there doing his thing. I was telling him when we was sitting out, 'I know it's a lot right now, but just let the game just come to you. Don't try to force it. ... Once you get out there, it's just natural.'"

While Embiid was the star of the game, teammate Harden wasn't too shabby either. He tallied 22 points and a game-high 14 assists for the Sixers, who have won four of their last five.

The Pacers are on a season-long nine-game losing streak and wrap up their campaign Sunday at Brooklyn.

"I think once this next game is over, (I'm) just gonna take the time to step back and look at everything. Obviously it's been a whirlwind of a season for me," said Haliburton, who was traded from Sacramento to Indiana in February. " ... But I think I've grown a lot, not only as a player but as a person."

