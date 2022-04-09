ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Top government officials positive for COVID-19 after Washington dinner

By Raquel Martin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MaFk_0f4cADnm00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — This week, dozens of top government officials and others tested positive for COVID-19 after a high-profile Washington dinner last weekend.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., are the latest victims.

Possibly the highest profile positive case — Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She abruptly canceled her weekly press conference after testing positive on Thursday.

Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged President Biden could be vulnerable.

“Like anyone, the President may also test positive for COVID-19,” said Psaki.

Shortly before testing positive, Speaker Pelosi was spotted hugging and even kissing the president on the cheek.

Thursday, the Vice President’s communications director also tested positive.

The Vice President and the President have since tested negative.

Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden

“The Vice President wore a mask inside today, when she was both with the President and with her staff,” Psaki said.

She said what’s most important is the President is prepared.

“He has taken a range of precautions, as we all have, but he’s also taken steps like getting his second booster, as he did last week.” Psaki said.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Advisor to the President Doctor Anthony Fauci said the fourth shot is proven to prevent serious illness or death.

According to the Speaker’s office, Pelosi is fully vaccinated, boosted and only experiencing mild symptoms, as are most others who reported positive cases.

The White House says the President will continue his public schedule.

“His doctors are comfortable that he can carry out his duties,” said Psaki.

That continued Friday when the President held a rather large gathering on the south lawn of the White House to celebrate the confirmation of justice-to-be, judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. There was some concern that the event could end up being another super-spreader event, as was there not many masks outdoors.

There are no public events for the President today. He is back home in Delaware for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week. After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson, 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men charged in jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Delaware State
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Obama tests positive for Covid-19

The 44th president, who reported only a scratchy throat, said that former first lady Michelle Obama had tested negative and that both were vaccinated and boosted.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Raphael Warnock
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nexstar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: How Mitt Romney became the most useful Republican Senator

Senator Mitt Romney is quickly becoming the point person on Covid relief. He told reporters on Thursday that he and the Democrats have reached a tentative deal. Republican Senators have clearly put an incredible amount of faith in him, one sign being that he was the person who sent a letter to the White House asking for an accounting of all spending.“He took the lead on that, so he’s kind of been our lead negotiator,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune told The Independent on Wednesday, while adding that Republicans in their respective jurisdictions are involved. “But I think in terms...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy