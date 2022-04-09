Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for mobile phone incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during Manchester United’s defeat at Everton, after which he appeared to knock a phone from a fan’s hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter’s hand after Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat at Everton. Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park.

Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan’s phone out of their hand and it smashed to the ground. Ronaldo took to Instagram to apologise for the incident.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” Ronaldo said. “Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

The club have said they are looking into the incident, at a defeat that left United seventh in the Premier League and with a stronger prospect of missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League, as they are six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.